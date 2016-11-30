Listen now!
Station News and Events

Tune in Christmas weekend for Encore Performances of “A Christmas Carol”

Tune in for encore broadcasts of “A Christmas Carol” performed by
WRSU’s Atomic Radio Workshop.
Friday, December 23rd at 1 pm and midnight (following “Overnight Sensations”)
Saturday, December 24th – Christmas Eve at 3 pm and 11 pm
Sunday, December 25th – Christmas Day at 4 am

November 30, 2016

Atomic Radio Theater Presents: Quantum X

Tune in to 88.7 WRSU FM for cadana casino Atomic Radio Theater’s presentation of the first episode of their Sci-Fi show “Quantum X”, Sunday October 9th at 8PM!quantum-x_episode-1-web-promo287

October 6, 2016

The Veterans Corner Special Guest: Governor Christine Whitman. September 21, 2016

christinetoddwhitmanThe Veterans Corner”   is proud to welcome  New Jersey’s first and only female Governor on Wednesday, September 21st, 12 noon to 1:00 PM. She will be sharing her husband John’s military service and their trip to Normandy, France, site of the D-Day invasion. They described it as “the trip of a lifetime”  that resulted in  the John R. Whitman Normandy Scholarship. Please tune in.

September 20, 2016

WRSU 2016 New Student Orientation

Are you interested in radio, sports, news, entertainment, broadcasting are more? Well come to our first meeting of the new school year to learn about WRSU! Hear from students, alumni, and community members who are all apart of this great experience.2016 Orientation

September 4, 2016

Rutgers University 2016, 250th Commencement Broadcast

Missed WRSU’s 2016 Commencement Broadcast or just want to hear it again?

Listen to the entire 2016 Rutgers University 250th Commencement Broadcast brought to you by WRSU online right here. The broadcast features:

  • Commencement Show from Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish,
  • Dan Corey’s Daily Targum Interview with President Obama,
  • President Obama’s  Commencement Address,
  • Interview with Tom Frusciano, Rutgers University Archivist
  • Priya Ashish’s Interview with WRSU Graduates

Thanks again to our graduating WRSU members!
Best of luck to all of you!

 

May 17, 2016

Rutgers University’s 2016 Commencement

Rutgers University will be celebrating its graduates at its 250th commencement this Sunday, May 15 2016. The keynote speaker for such a historic event is President Barack Obama. WRSU will begin broadcasting at 11:30 am and capture the live commencement, which begins at 12:30 pm. Our noteworthy hosts will feature Dom Savino, Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish. WRSU’s very own Dan Corey conducted an interview with President Obama for the Daily Targum, which will also be featured on the commencement broadcast.

Tune in to 88.7 WRSU FM, May 15th at 11:30am!

May 12, 2016

Rutgers Day

Come one, come all to Rutgers Day and WRSU’s live shows all day at Bishop Beach from 10 to 4pm. We will also feature alumni DJ’s through out the day.
Rutgers Day Flyer – 2016

April 26, 2016

Upcoming Sports Broadcasts

