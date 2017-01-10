Missed WRSU’s 2016 Commencement Broadcast or just want to hear it again?

Listen to the entire 2016 Rutgers University 250th Commencement Broadcast brought to you by WRSU online right here. The broadcast features:

Commencement Show from Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish,

Dan Corey’s Daily Targum Interview with President Obama,

President Obama’s Commencement Address,

Interview with Tom Frusciano, Rutgers University Archivist

Priya Ashish’s Interview with WRSU Graduates

Thanks again to our graduating WRSU members!

Best of luck to all of you!