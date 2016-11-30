Station News and Events
Atomic Radio Theater Presents: Quantum X
Tune in to 88.7 WRSU FM for Atomic Radio Theater’s presentation of the first episode of their Sci-Fi show “Quantum X”, Sunday October 9th at 8PM!
The Veterans Corner Special Guest: Governor Christine Whitman. September 21, 2016
“The Veterans Corner” is proud to welcome New Jersey’s first and only female Governor on Wednesday, September 21st, 12 noon to 1:00 PM. She will be sharing her husband John’s military service and their trip to Normandy, France, site of the D-Day invasion. They described it as “the trip of a lifetime” that resulted in the John R. Whitman Normandy Scholarship. Please tune in.
WRSU 2016 New Student Orientation
Are you interested in radio, sports, news, entertainment, broadcasting are more? Well come to our first meeting of the new school year to learn about WRSU! Hear from students, alumni, and community members who are all apart of this great experience.
Rutgers University 2016, 250th Commencement Broadcast
Missed WRSU’s 2016 Commencement Broadcast or just want to hear it again?
Listen to the entire 2016 Rutgers University 250th Commencement Broadcast brought to you by WRSU online right here. The broadcast features:
- Commencement Show from Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish,
- Dan Corey’s Daily Targum Interview with President Obama,
- President Obama’s Commencement Address,
- Interview with Tom Frusciano, Rutgers University Archivist
- Priya Ashish’s Interview with WRSU Graduates
Thanks again to our graduating WRSU members!
Best of luck to all of you!
Rutgers University’s 2016 Commencement
Rutgers University will be celebrating its graduates at its 250th commencement this Sunday, May 15 2016. The keynote speaker for such a historic event is President Barack Obama. WRSU will begin broadcasting at 11:30 am and capture the live commencement, which begins at 12:30 pm. Our noteworthy hosts will feature Dom Savino, Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish. WRSU’s very own Dan Corey conducted an interview with President Obama for the Daily Targum, which will also be featured on the commencement broadcast.
Tune in to 88.7 WRSU FM, May 15th at 11:30am!
Rutgers Day
Come one, come all to Rutgers Day and WRSU’s live shows all day at Bishop Beach from 10 to 4pm. We will also feature alumni DJ’s through out the day.
