Overnight Sensations: One of WRSU-FM’s longest running shows!
Overnight Sensations started in 1983 and has had many hosts including Ethan Stein, Matt Pinfield, Bryan Bruden, Brian Bosie, Jared Migden, Lia Wilderman, and others. Through the years of hosts, live-in-studio bands, and guests, the show has always delivered the best local music!
Long time host Geoff Pape retired from WRSU in May 2016. We miss Geoff lots and at the same time are thrilled that Frank Bridges is our next host of Overnight Sensations!
No stranger to radio or local music, Frank started at WRSU in 1990 and has played in many bands over the years. He has lots of cool stuff planned for 2017, be sure to tune in Fridays 10pm-12midnight on WRSU-FM.
The closing crew for Geoff’s Overnight Sensations sendoff show: L-R, Patrick (Dinosaur Eyelids), Tiny (A Halo Called Fred), Geoff (WRSU), Queenie (A Halo Called Fred), Gary (The Fletchers), Jared (WRSU), Lisa (WRSU)
Tune in Christmas weekend for Encore Performances of “A Christmas Carol”
Tune in for encore broadcasts of “A Christmas Carol” performed by
WRSU’s Atomic Radio Workshop.
Friday, December 23rd at 1 pm and midnight (following “Overnight Sensations”)
Saturday, December 24th – Christmas Eve at 3 pm and 11 pm
Sunday, December 25th – Christmas Day at 4 am
November 30, 2016
Atomic Radio Theater Presents: Quantum X
Tune in to 88.7 WRSU FM for Atomic Radio Theater’s presentation of the first episode of their Sci-Fi show “Quantum X”, Sunday October 9th at 8PM!
October 6, 2016
The Veterans Corner Special Guest: Governor Christine Whitman. September 21, 2016
“The Veterans Corner” is proud to welcome New Jersey’s first and only female Governor on Wednesday, September 21st, 12 noon to 1:00 PM. She will be sharing her husband John’s military service and their trip to Normandy, France, site of the D-Day invasion. They described it as “the trip of a lifetime” that resulted in the John R. Whitman Normandy Scholarship. Please tune in.
September 20, 2016
WRSU 2016 New Student Orientation
Are you interested in radio, sports, news, entertainment, broadcasting are more? Well come to our first meeting of the new school year to learn about WRSU! Hear from students, alumni, and community members who are all apart of this great experience.
September 4, 2016
Rutgers University 2016, 250th Commencement Broadcast
Missed WRSU’s 2016 Commencement Broadcast or just want to hear it again?
Listen to the entire 2016 Rutgers University 250th Commencement Broadcast brought to you by WRSU online right here. The broadcast features:
Commencement Show from Ryan Berger, Gabe Sustick, and Priya Ashish,
Dan Corey’s Daily Targum Interview with President Obama,
President Obama’s Commencement Address,
Interview with Tom Frusciano, Rutgers University Archivist
Priya Ashish’s Interview with WRSU Graduates
Thanks again to our graduating WRSU members!
Best of luck to all of you!